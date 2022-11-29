Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $416.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

