Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $41.31 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and $42.89 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

