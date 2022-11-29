Warner Financial Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

