Warner Financial Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 841,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,952,000 after acquiring an additional 131,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,431,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.