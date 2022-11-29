Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $189.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

