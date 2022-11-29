WAX (WAXP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $131.82 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07022220 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00497045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.19 or 0.30237354 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,547,440 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,296,342,625.221857 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05740404 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,580,617.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

