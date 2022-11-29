Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

