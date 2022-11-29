Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Wayside Technology Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of WSTG stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
