Wedbush Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $16.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE AZEK opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

