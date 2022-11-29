Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beazley (BEZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beazley (LON: BEZ):

11/22/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 840 ($10.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Beazley had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/14/2022 – Beazley had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 787 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 675 ($8.08) to GBX 775 ($9.27). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.61) price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 624 ($7.47) to GBX 711 ($8.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 675 ($8.08). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 685 ($8.19) to GBX 720 ($8.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.55) to GBX 800 ($9.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Beazley Trading Up 0.8 %

Beazley stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 650 ($7.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 556.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 2,600.00. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 669.50 ($8.01). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

