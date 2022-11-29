Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently:

11/16/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00.

11/16/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $92.00.

11/14/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $85.00.

10/25/2022 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

10/25/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. 702,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,748. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.