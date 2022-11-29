Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $616.94 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Honeywell International worth $616,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $216.24. 12,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,481. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

