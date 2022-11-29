Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Down 2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.29). Approximately 15,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 175,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

Wentworth Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.96. The stock has a market cap of £43.41 million and a PE ratio of 612.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wentworth Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wentworth Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

