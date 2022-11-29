Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 816.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. 100,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $220.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.