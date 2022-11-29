William M. Sullivan Sells 12,115 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $275,737.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,875,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,722,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 838,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

