Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $211.26 million and approximately $21,519.04 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

