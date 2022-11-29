Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,236 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 134,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,473. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.