Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 119,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532,549. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.