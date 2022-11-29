Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.17. 23,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,914. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



