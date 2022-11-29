Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 134,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,976,332. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.