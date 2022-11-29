Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.50. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 376.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

