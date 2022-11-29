Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.30. 3,087,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,756. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -194.76 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

