WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $439.48 million and $8.59 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.01809860 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012416 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.01761271 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04387648 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

