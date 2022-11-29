Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Hits $5.43 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and $2.56 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05370265 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $881,535.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

