Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.97 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $50.97 million and $6,495.05 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02239805 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,653.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

