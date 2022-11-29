Xensor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,330.94 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Xensor token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $354,495.94 and $20,330.94 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xensor

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

