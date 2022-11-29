XYO Price Up 3.7% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. XYO has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $504,864.46 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,374.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010557 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00241198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0042629 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $519,486.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

