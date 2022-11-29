yearn.finance Trading 5% Higher This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 5% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,438.63 or 0.39309094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $235.90 million and $20.75 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07059233 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00497274 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.64 or 0.30253068 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
