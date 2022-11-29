YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YPF. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.35.

YPF stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $38,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

