YUSD Stablecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $291.94 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006144 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.90 million and $291.94 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s). More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

