Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $31.05

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $33.79. Zai Lab shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 7,311 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

