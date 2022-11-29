Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.8 %

DOCU stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 21,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $255.40.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

