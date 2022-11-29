Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 70.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $351.26. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

