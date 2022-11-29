Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
