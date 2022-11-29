ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ZEON has a market cap of $120.45 million and approximately $186,528.66 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.37 or 0.07259797 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00494165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.60 or 0.30057470 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

