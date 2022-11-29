Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.01. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 38,342 shares changing hands.
Zhihu Trading Up 20.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
