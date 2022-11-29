Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.01. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 38,342 shares changing hands.

Zhihu Trading Up 20.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 734,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth $183,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

