Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.29

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.29 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 126983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

