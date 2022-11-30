10,571 Shares in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Separately, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

CCAI stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Cascadia Acquisition Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

