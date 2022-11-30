11,239 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

EGP stock opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

