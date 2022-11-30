15,286 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 148,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

