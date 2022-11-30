1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Update

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FISB remained flat at $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

