1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock valued at $118,769. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,928. The company has a market cap of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.86. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

