1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock valued at $118,769. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,928. The company has a market cap of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.86. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
