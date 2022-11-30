3,062 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 128,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

