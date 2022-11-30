8,853 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Chewy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.