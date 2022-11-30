A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 48.7% in November

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASCB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $189,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

ASCB opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. A SPAC II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

