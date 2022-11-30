AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.5 %

ABCL stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 420,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 64.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,200,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 472,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.