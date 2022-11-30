Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 97.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

