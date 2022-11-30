Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $5,333,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

