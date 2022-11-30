Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,360 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 150,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.49. 58,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,951. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

