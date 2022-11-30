Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aequi Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ARBGW opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
