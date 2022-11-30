AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

MITT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 177,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

